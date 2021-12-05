Bintex Futures Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $75,643.14 and $3,109.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001519 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.08300274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,239.30 or 0.99635872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00078687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.