Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 44 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bionik Laboratories alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bionik Laboratories and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories Competitors 331 1303 2237 84 2.52

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 23.65%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million -$13.62 million -0.60 Bionik Laboratories Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 21.11

Bionik Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Bionik Laboratories Competitors -155.65% -53.48% -11.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories peers beat Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.