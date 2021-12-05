Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $1.93

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00003952 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00366678 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00143866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00083446 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.