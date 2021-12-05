BitDAO Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $50.74 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00003846 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.60 or 0.08336310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.15 or 1.00165845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00078346 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.