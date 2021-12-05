Bitnation (XPAT) One Day Volume Hits $868.00

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Bitnation has a market cap of $30,445.77 and approximately $868.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitnation coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitnation Coin Profile

Bitnation (CRYPTO:XPAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

