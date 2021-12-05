Bitradio Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $74,749.33 and $4.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003825 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.05 or 0.00533780 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,647,952 coins and its circulating supply is 10,647,948 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.