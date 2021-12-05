BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, BitTube has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $549.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 329,019,079 coins. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

