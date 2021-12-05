Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.16% of Black Hills worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,342,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,953,000 after acquiring an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,428,000 after acquiring an additional 443,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKH opened at $65.81 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $72.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

