BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,165 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.74% of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 1,370.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BFTR opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. BlackRock Future Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

