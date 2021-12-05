BlockBank One Day Volume Reaches $361,919.00 (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. BlockBank has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $361,919.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00216986 BTC.

BlockBank Coin Profile

BlockBank is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,609,972 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

