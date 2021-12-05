Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $1.48

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $246,801.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00218033 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007240 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.