BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0118

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $40.25 million and approximately $7,541.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.41 or 0.00217878 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

