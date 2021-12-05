Bob’s Repair Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $722,303.12 and approximately $9,648.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

