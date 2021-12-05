Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

EPAY stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.57.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $77,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

