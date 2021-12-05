Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several research firms have commented on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $33.90 on Friday. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

