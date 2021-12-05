Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,004 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 30.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,445,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,068,318. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

