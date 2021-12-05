Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce $83.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.40 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $110.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $336.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.