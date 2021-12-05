Brokerages Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

LRN stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.60. 365,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,924. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Stride by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stride by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Stride by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

