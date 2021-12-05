Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.32. ASGN posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 249,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,329. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.05. ASGN has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $131.00.

In other ASGN news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total value of $3,115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ASGN by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.