Brokerages Expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENFN. William Blair started coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

NYSE ENFN opened at $18.69 on Friday. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

In other news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.