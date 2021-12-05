Brokerages Expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Nautilus reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 151.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLS shares. Craig Hallum lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 136.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at $1,412,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.