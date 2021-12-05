Brokerages Expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report sales of $8.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $14.27 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $35.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roivant Sciences.

Several research analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

