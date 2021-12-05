Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.57 Million

Analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $378.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $399.20 million and the lowest is $358.30 million. Welbilt reported sales of $320.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $246,157.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,931. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.67 on Friday. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $25.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

