Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,219 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 283.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 317,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

