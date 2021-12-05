BSCPAD Market Cap Reaches $165.83 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00004236 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a market cap of $165.83 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00057566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.08300274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00061666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,239.30 or 0.99635872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00078687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

