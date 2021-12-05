Burger Swap Trading Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.07 or 0.00006245 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $52.49 million and $14.56 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00038957 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.06 or 0.00218033 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007240 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,493,006 coins and its circulating supply is 17,118,006 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

