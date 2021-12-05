Bytom Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $71.20 million and approximately $15.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.66 or 0.00314628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,717,841,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,035,669 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

