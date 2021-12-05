Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

