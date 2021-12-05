Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.93.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of CZR opened at $86.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $119.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.