Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

CALX stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. Calix has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $6,913,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Calix by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,034,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Calix by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,299,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

