Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CNNE stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.57. 604,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,392. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.67. Cannae has a 12 month low of $29.16 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cannae by 93.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after buying an additional 120,023 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 42.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,517 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 19.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

