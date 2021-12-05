Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 5,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Capri by 18.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Capri by 45.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,606. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.53. Capri has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

