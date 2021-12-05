Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC cut Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.95.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.