CEEK VR Hits Market Capitalization of $470.11 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $470.11 million and $26.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 739,647,760 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

