Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

NYSE:EBR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 927,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.