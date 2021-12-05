Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
NYSE:EBR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. 927,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,943. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61.
About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
