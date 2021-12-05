Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,058 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $49,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,743 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

