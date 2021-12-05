Chia Network Reaches Market Cap of $257.98 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for about $104.16 or 0.00212969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $257.98 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08399496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.38 or 1.00668204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,476,823 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars.

