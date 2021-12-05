Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.49% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,492,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 322,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 185,043 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,532,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

KDNY opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of -0.14. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 1,215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $17,010,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,981. 29.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

