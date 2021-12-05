Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 109,206 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 109,206 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 4.2% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $23.46. 70,516,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,174,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.