Cipher (CPR) Trading 3.6% Lower This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Cipher has a total market cap of $113,725.78 and approximately $2,356.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00344863 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001045 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $776.96 or 0.01577500 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

