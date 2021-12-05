Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $70.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.