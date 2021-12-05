Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,539 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,528.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW opened at $40.90 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

