Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,926,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $291.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

