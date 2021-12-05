Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of First Financial worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in First Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial by 32.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $44.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

