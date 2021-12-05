Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,759 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,069.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

NYSEARCA PMAY opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

