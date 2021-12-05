Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $1.94 Million in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $84.58 on Friday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.23.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

