Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 11,515 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.99. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

