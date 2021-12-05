Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,945 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 33,003.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,368,000 after buying an additional 3,895,090 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,732,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,130,000 after buying an additional 637,132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 475,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,318,000 after buying an additional 411,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 322,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.