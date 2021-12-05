Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 153,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $174,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 in the last 90 days. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

VPG stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $469.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

