Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 11,360 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 41.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 506.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth about $380,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

JHX stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 13.31%. Equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JHX shares. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.