Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.00% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHQ. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,119,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHQ stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73.

